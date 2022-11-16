North Vermilion’s Kiraon Rudd scored from 10 yards out in the second overtime to give the visiting No. 23 Patriots a hard-earned 35-28 win over No. 10 Franklin Parish on a rainy Friday night in Winnsboro.
Franklin Parish ends its season at 7-4.
“It was a good year, but I’m disappointed it ended in the first round,” said Adrian Burnette, in his first season as Franklin Parish head coach. “I don’t want finishing 7-4 to be the standard. I’m looking at reaching the quarterfinals and the Dome. I’m excited about what we accomplished, but we will have bigger expectations. I’ll take this one on the chin, but we will be back.”
The seven wins by the Patriots this year is the most since 2013 when that team went 7-4, falling to Plaquemine in the second round of the playoffs.
Friday’s playoff game was the first home playoff game for Franklin Parish since 2011 when the Patriots upset St. Michael on the road in the first round, but fell to St. Thomas More at home in the second round.
North Vermilion, 5-6, plays at Church Point Friday.
North Vermilion jumped out to a 13-0 lead before Franklin Parish scored 10 points in the second quarter to trail 13-10 at halftime.
“We had two early fumbles they capitalized on,” Burnette said. “But we battled back and showed some resiliency.”
Franklin Parish led 21-13 in the fourth quarter when Rudd took matters into his own hands, taking the ball away from a Franklin Parish player.
The visiting Patriots cut the deficit to two points with an ensuing touchdown, and Jag Broussard sent the game into overtime with a 2-point conversion pass to tight end Landon Duhon.
North Vermilion stopped Franklin Parish on their final series in the second overtime.
Franklin Parish quarterback Bryce Curtis was 16-of-25 for 315 yards and two touchdowns.
Javion White caught six passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
Marshawn Whitley caught four passes for 20 yards.
Eli Foster led the FP defense.
“They ran the flex-bone offense, which you don’t see every day,” Burnette said. “And they run it well.”
Curtis passed for 2,208 yards this season, tossing 22 TD passes, and rushing for 158 more. He caught one pass for 54 yards.
Curtis finished with 4,152 total yards in his career.
White, despite missing two games with an injured ankle, caught 50 passes for 928 yards and 12 touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.