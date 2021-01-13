Franklin Parish's boys basketball team came up just short in its District 1-4A opener, falling to Neville 60-55 in Winnsboro.
Franklin Parish is now 4-4 on the season.
The girls game was not played because Franklin Parish had an assistant coach test positive for COVID-19.
Franklin Parish defeated Sterlington 64-56 on January 5.
The Patriots trailed 23-18 after the first period, but outscored the Panthers 16-10 in the second quarter to pull ahead 34-33 at half-time.
Franklin Parish outscored Sterlington 14-8 in the third period and 16-15 in the final quarter.
Cliff Jones and Fred Hymes led Sterlington with 14 points each.
The Lady Patriots fell to 3-7.
"It's been a tough season trying to scramble to get games and making sure everyone stays safe," said Franklin Parish girls coach Cassandra Wiley. "This has been a season like no other."
Franklin Parish's girls defeated Sterlington 48-41 on January 5.
Ka'Daja Hanks led the Lady Patriots with 26 points.
Franklin Parish plays at Bastrop Friday.
