Franklin Parish dropped a pair of games to district rival Neville last week.
“If you don’t swing the bat or field the ball against good teams that’s what happens,” said Franklin Parish head coach Christian Kidd.
Neville pitchers Nick Mercder, Samuel Marsh and Davis Landry held the Patriots to three hits as Franklin Parish’s Cason Cloessner singled twice and Ab Tarver had a base hit.
Cloessner and Dylan Hackney both drew walks.
Daniel Bread and Zeb Ruddell both homered for Neville.
“We let them control the tempo,” Kidd said. “They were jumping on our pitchers, and we wouldn’t take our time and try and throw their rhythm off. We were too anxious getting into the bater’s box, and jumping on pitches. But that’s growing pains.”
Franklin Parish fell to Neville 14-3 Thursday in Winnsboro.
The Tigers scored 10 runs in their first at-bat.
“You can’t give up a 10-spot and expect for the comeback to be easy,” Kidd said. “But our guys did fight, and realized they can play with them. They are a solid team, and do the little things so well.”
Tucker Chapman had two of the Patriots’ five hits.
Cason Cloesnner doubled, while Eli Foster and Kason King both singled. King also walked.
Franklin Parish plays at Covenant Christian in Houma Saturday.
