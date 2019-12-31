Franklin Parish's boys fell to Ruston 57-32 Thursday in the West Monroe Tournament.
Franklin Parish's girls defeated Madison 41-40 on Friday in the Sicily Island Touranment on Friday.
The Lady Patriots defeated Block 44-29 on Saturday.
The Lady Patriots fell to Ferriday 55-42 on Thursday.
Laki Crockett netted 19 points.
Franklin Parish split a pair of games with Mangham on December 23.
Franklin Parish led 11-10 after the first period, but were outscored 19-9 in the second period.
The Lady Patriots defeated the Lady Dragons 56-40.
Crockett led Franklin Parish with 19 points, while Lily McCarthy added 13.
Franklin County's boys fell to Mangham 71-64.
Franklin Parish hosts Bastrop Friday in its District 2-4A opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.