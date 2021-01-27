Franklin Parish boys fell to Class B powerhouse Simsboro 92-64 Friday in Simsboro.
The Patriots fell to 5-6 on the season.
The Lady Patriots ended their season after a 48-41 win over Sterlington because of COVID-19 issues.
Franklin Parish girls finished their season at 3-6.
The Lady Patriots had 11 games either postponed or canceled.
Franklin Parish boys have three games remaining.
The Patriots play at Neville in Monroe on Friday.
The Patriots host Bastrop on February 5, and end their season at home against Union Parish on February 9.
