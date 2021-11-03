Franklin Parish fell to 1-7 with a 54-6 loss to Sterlington Friday in Winnsboro.
The Patriots close out their season at home Friday against Minden.
Franklin Parish quarterback Bryce Curtis tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Javion White for the Patriots' lone score.
Sterlington recorded its third straight victory of 30 points or more Friday night with a 54-6 win against Franklin Parish.
With the most recent win, seven Sterlington victories have been decided by 18 points or more this season. Only one game (North DeSoto) has been decided by single digits.
The Panthers rushed for 364 rushing yards on 45 carries in the victory against the Patriots. Bryce Lark, J'Keldrick Miller and Trammell Colvin all had touchdowns in the first two quarters for the Panthers.
Jacob Green's 32-yard field goal gave the Panthers a 24-6 lead at the half. The Panthers scored 30 points in the third quarter, as a 60-yard touchdown run from Miller, 45-yard touchdown pass from Mason Lawhon to John Barr, safety, five-yard touchdown run from Miller and 25-yard touchdown run from Colvin made a somewhat competitive contest lopsided.
Miller led the team in rushing with 135 yards and two scores on 11 carries. Lark rushed for 131 yards and two scores on nine carries. Colvin finished with 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Lawhon was seven-of-12 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown.
Franklin Parish was limited to just 21 yards on 18 carries as a team.
