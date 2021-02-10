Franklin Parish boys defeated Bastrop 45-43 Friday to end its regular season at 6-6.
Demarion Carter led Franklin Parish with 10 points.
The Patriots' final game against Union was canceled after both schools agreed to not playing it.
Franklin Parish now awaits its seeding and first-round opponent in the Class 4A playoffs.
The Patriots are currently ranked No. 28 in Class 4A power rankings.
Franklin Parish girls finished their season at 3-6.
The Lady Patriots had 11 games either postponed or canceled because of positive tests.
