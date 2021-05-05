Franklin Parish High’s football team will skip spring practice and start a week early in August for Fall drills.
“We’ve had so much rain, we’ve got testing and we have graduation,” said Franklin Parish football coach Sonny Nason. “We just think it will be more beneficial to start week early. We’ll still be working on things over the next three weeks, teaching, drills and getting geared up for summer workouts.”
Nason is still looking for an opening week opponent after Richwood pulled out.
The Patriots will play at Lake Charles College Prep in the second week.
Franklin Parish will host Warren, Ar., the third week.
Nason played Warren when he coached at Crossett, Ar.
“Coach (Bo) Hembree had more than 200 wins, and they are a perennial power in Arkansas,” Nason said.
The Lumberjacks are four-time state champions in football. Warren won the Class AAA State Championship in 2001, 2002, and Class 4A Championship in 2014, and 2016. The Warren Lumberjack football program now has 18 conference championships. They were also the 2006, 2013, and 2017 Class 4A State Runner-up in football.
Franklin Parish goes to Carroll in week four.
The Patriots host Union in week five, Union running back Trey Holley is considered the best running back in the state.
“If we can tackle Holley, we can tackle anybody,” Nason said.
Week six finds the Patriots at Neville.
A home game with Bastrop is followed by an away game at Huntington.
Franklin Parish finishes the season at home against Sterlington and Minden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.