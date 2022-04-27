Franklin Parish High School girls track placed second at the district track meet at Neville.
FP scored 77 points while host team and district champs scored 78. Bastrop came in third with 35 points.
“There’s really not enough I can say about this group of girls,” said Head Coach Austin Emfinger in a social media post. “After getting last place in district last year and losing to Neville by more than 40 points, one of our goals this year was to win district, which would be history for our athletic program in more ways than one. To do that, you have to beat the best. Which in most sports, is Neville. These girls ran their hearts at the district meet and got runner up, which also hasn’t been done in years. What hurt was that they lost to Neville 78-77 in points. It was as close as it could have been. But I can honestly say that I could not be more proud of their fight and determination during the meet. They have come such a long way and still have a ways to go.”
Next is regionals on April 27, where FP will try to qualify for the state meet at LSU.
District Meet Results
Girls
100m Dash
2nd- Alissa Shaw 13.13
3rd- Aamirah Thomas 13.42
200m Dash
3rd- Zarriah Goldman 27.89
400m Dash
1st- Makalah Clark 1:02.84
2nd- Tayler Southern 1:03.66
800m Run
3rd- Charnesha Robinson 3:10.77
1600m Run
2nd-Karley Ferrington 6:38.80
3rd- Chloe Ezell 6:57.20
3200m Run
1st- Alexa Cheek 18:02.84
2nd- Kalee Young 18:06.75
300m Hurdles
3rd- Kerrigan Ezell 59.37
4x100m Relay
2nd- Zarriah Goldman, Alissa Shaw, Cat Harden, Aamirah Thomas
51.10
4x200m Relay
2nd- Ashlyn Rodgers, Alissa Shaw, Makalah Clark, Aamirah Thomas 1:52.69
4x400m Relay
1st- Tayler Southern, Jayla Grimble, Gracie Valentine, Makalah Clark 4:36.09
4x800m Relay
1st- Gracie Valentine, Kalee Young, Taylor Armstard, Karley Ferrington 12:29.89
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.