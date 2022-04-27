FP track

Franklin Parish High School girls track placed second at the district track meet at Neville.

FP scored 77 points while host team and district champs scored 78. Bastrop came in third with 35 points.

“There’s really not enough I can say about this group of girls,” said Head Coach Austin Emfinger in a social media post. “After getting last place in district last year and losing to Neville by more than 40 points, one of our goals this year was to win district, which would be history for our athletic program in more ways than one. To do that, you have to beat the best. Which in most sports, is Neville. These girls ran their hearts at the district meet and got runner up, which also hasn’t been done in years. What hurt was that they lost to Neville 78-77 in points. It was as close as it could have been. But I can honestly say that I could not be more proud of their fight and determination during the meet. They have come such a long way and still have a ways to go.”

Next is regionals on April 27, where FP will try to qualify for the state meet at LSU. 

District Meet Results

Girls

100m Dash

2nd- Alissa Shaw 13.13

3rd- Aamirah Thomas 13.42

200m Dash

3rd- Zarriah Goldman 27.89

400m Dash

1st- Makalah Clark 1:02.84

2nd- Tayler Southern 1:03.66

800m Run

3rd- Charnesha Robinson 3:10.77

1600m Run

2nd-Karley Ferrington 6:38.80

3rd- Chloe Ezell 6:57.20

3200m Run

1st- Alexa Cheek 18:02.84

2nd- Kalee Young 18:06.75

300m Hurdles

3rd- Kerrigan Ezell 59.37

4x100m Relay

2nd- Zarriah Goldman, Alissa Shaw, Cat Harden, Aamirah Thomas

51.10

4x200m Relay

2nd- Ashlyn Rodgers, Alissa Shaw, Makalah Clark, Aamirah Thomas 1:52.69

4x400m Relay

1st- Tayler Southern, Jayla Grimble, Gracie Valentine, Makalah Clark 4:36.09

4x800m Relay

1st- Gracie Valentine, Kalee Young, Taylor Armstard, Karley Ferrington 12:29.89

Long Jump

2nd- Makalah Clark 15-08.00

High Jump

1st- Antwanijia Graves 4-06.25

2nd- Charnesha Robinson 4-06.00

Triple Jump

2nd- Chadiyah Jones 26-09.50

3rd- Ernireya Cameron 26-05.00

Discus

3rd- Ashlynn Drane 77-09.00

Javelin

1st- Ashlyn Rodgers 102-10.00

3rd- Ashlynn Drane 81-09.00

