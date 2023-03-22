FP goes 3-1 in weekly action By Joey Martin / Sun sports Mar 22, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FP Patriot Tucker Chapman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was the kind of week Ernie Banks would love.Franklin Parish played four games in five days going 3-1, including a sweep in the Caldwell Parish Tournament.Franklin Parish defeated Claiborne Christian 4-1 on March 14. Connor Perritt got the win.Bryce Curtis, Kason King and Garrett Hunt had two hits each.Franklin Parish fell to Oak Grove 12-2 in Oak Grove.“That was just a bad game,” said Franklin Parish head coach Jacob LaMartiniere.In the Caldwell Parish Tournament, the Patriots defeated Bunkie 10-2 Saturday at noon. Eli Foster and King had two hits each.The Patriots finished 2-0 on the day with a 3-1 win over D’Arbonne Woods.Hunt got the win in the pitcher’s duel.Foster had two of Franklin Parish’s three hits.“We’re not playing our best ball right now, but we have a lot more time to work on things, which is a good thing. You don’t want to peak right now, but you want to keep improving.”Franklin Parish plays at Grant Thursday, while hosting the Cougars on Friday.The Patriots host Mangham Saturday. 