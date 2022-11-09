The 2022 Franklin Parish football team finished with more wins in 2022 (7-3) than the past three Patriot teams combined as the Patriots shut out Peabody 42-0 to finish the regular season at 7-3.
The seven wins is the most since 2013 when that team went 7-4, falling to Plaquemine in the second round of the playoffs.
Franklin Parish, ranked No. 10 in Division II Non-Select, hosts No. 23 North Vermillion Friday in a first-round playoff game.
Friday’s playoff game is the first home playoff game for Franklin Parish since 2011 when the Patriots upset St. Michael on the road in the first round, but fell to St. Thomas More at home in the second round.
North Vermilion finished the regular season at 4-6, dropping its final two games to Lafayette Christian and Tuerlings Catholic.
“They run the flex bones, so we have to be disciplined on defense,” Franklin Parish head coach Adrian Burnette said. “We have to take advantage of any opportunities we get and make sure every possession counts.”
The Patriots took care of business Friday at home against Peabody, leading 29-0 at halftime.
“We wanted to get our seniors more playing time since it was our last regular season game and to get them ready for the playoffs,” said Burnette. “It’s always exciting to have an opportunity to play a playoff game in front of your home crowd.”
Franklin Parish senior quarterback Bryce Curtis completed 13-of-23 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
Curtis finished the regular season with 1,893 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.
“Bryce has really progressed as a passer, and our wide receivers have come a long way,” Burnette said.
Javion White caught five passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while Chris Addison caught five passes for 127 yards.
White, despite missing two games with an injured ankle, caught 44 passes for 740 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Marshawn Whitely, caught 46 passes for 516 yards.
Junior Kenyon Grant rushed for 46 yards on six carries, while Sergio Rodney Boyd jr., rushed for 36 yards and two touchdowns.
Franklin Parish sophomore Carl Williams collected nine solo tackles, finishing with 12. Senior Elijah Henderson and freshman Avery Johnson collected seven tackles each.
The winner of the Franklin Parish-North Vermillion game faces the winner of the Church Point-Rayne contest at Church Point.
