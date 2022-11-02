Franklin Parish scored the most points ever against a Neville High team Friday in Monroe.
But it was still not enough as the Patriots fell to the Tigers 51-28 in a district contest.
Franklin Parish quarterback Bryce Curtis completed 14-of-27 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns with an interception.
Javion White caught eight passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns, including a 63-yarder from Curtis.
Marshawin Whitley caught three passes for 23 yards, while Dezyrian Ellis collected two catches for 63, including a 46-yard TD reception.
Curtis finished with 318 total yards.
White had 39 yards in kickoff returns to finished with 197 all-purpose yards.
Kedrick Thomas led the Patriot defense with 10 tackles. Carl Williams had seven solo tackles and one assists, while Elijah Johnson-Henderson totaled seven tackles.
Neville started the game by recovering an on-side kick, which set up the first three points of the game.
“That was the most spectacular on-side kick I have ever seen,” said Franklin Parish head coach Adrian Burnette. “It belonged in the NFL. He was running to his left to kick with his right foot, but moved his left leg behind his back and kicked it. I have never seen that before."
On Franklin Parish’s first possession, Curtis was getting set to throw to a wide open White, but was hit on the arm and lost the ball.
“It looked like the tuck call you get in the NFL, but it was ruled a fumble,” Burnette said. “They went up 10-0, but we scored to make it 10-7 and it was back and forth for a little bit. I think we are at the point where our program is bigger than the team. We want to be where Neville is.”
“Coach (Adrian) Burnette has done a great job with those guys,” said Neville coach Jeff Tannehill. “They had three or four receivers that are pretty good, but I was really impressed with the way our offense played. And our defense was sharp early on. I didn’t think we started real sharp against Tioga, so I was happy to see us come out sharp this week. Brooks (Anzalone) had a good night. And Chandler Pettis did a great job kicking. I thought we were pretty good on all sides of the ball.”
Franklin Parish hosts Peabody Friday in its regular season finale.
“We have a chance to finish 7-3, which is a million miles from where we were a couple of years ago,” Burnette said. “There is a lot to be excited about.”
