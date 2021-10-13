The (5-1) Neville Tigers scored 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back in a 42-0 rout against Franklin Parish Friday night.
The Patriots are still seeking their first win.
As many headlines as TCU commit A.J. Allen and LSU commit Will Campbell draw for the offense, it was Neville’s defense that stole the show in that lopsided District 2-4A victory.
Sure, the Tigers limited the Patriots to 135 total yards on 46 plays, but the Tigers defense turned two turnovers into first quarter scores Friday night. Leading 14-0, Griffin McGee returned a pick six for the score before Maurion Eleam did the same just three minutes later to give Neville the 28-0 edge.
"Our motto right now is to sharpen the sword," Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill said. "We have to get better and get sharper in what we're doing. We had a really good week of practice leading into Franklin Parish. Our defense played so dang good that our offense didn't get to play a lot. We're going to need a lot of reps this week at practice."
The defense scored again in the third quarter when Matthew Fobbs-White recovered a fumble for the score.
“I was pleased with our effort,” said Franklin Parish head coach Sonny Nason. “Defensively, we played well, we ran to the ball and tackled well. They showed us some different looks on defense, and we weren’t able to keep them getting into our backfield.”
Neville quarterback Brooks Anzalone, who filled in for Brett Batteford after he suffered an injury against West Monroe last week, recorded his most productive outing of his Neville career with an 8-of-13 day passing for 107 yards and two scores.
"Brett could have played in an emergency situation," Tannehill said on Saturday. "He was still hobbling a little bit, but we believe he'll be back next week. He needs to get back out there and stay in rhythm. I thought Brooks played well."
In limited action, Neville's star running back Allen had his most subtle performance of the year with six carries for 29 yards and two catches for 54 yards and two total scores. Still, Allen led the team in rushing and receiving over the course of the night.
Anzalone scored the first of his two touchdowns through the air just four minutes into the contest. He connected with Jaden Gibson for the 20-yard strike before finding Allen on a 49-yard score two minutes later.
Franklin Parish hosts 1-6 Bastrop Friday.
“It’s going to be another dogfight,” Nason said. “”They are going through some of the same struggles we are. But they are still Bastrop.”
