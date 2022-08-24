Franklin Parish and Mangham High both participated in scrimmages Friday in anticipation of both participating in the Bayou Jamb this weekend in Ruston.
The jamboree is being held at Louisiana Tech.
Franklin Parish scrimmaged at Wossman High in Monroe Friday.
First-year Patriot head coach Adrian Burnette arrived late after attending a ceremony for his father, legendary basketball coach Jesse Burnette at Carroll. Jesse Burnette died August 20.
“From what I saw I thought we looked better,” Burnette said.
Franklin Parish faces Jonesboro-Hodge Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Bayou Jamb.
“It’s still a dress rehearsal,” Burnette said. “We want to be able to line up and follow through with out assignments. We’re going to keep it as simple as possible and allow our athletes to be athletes. I’m hoping to see a big crowd from Franklin Parish. We have great support here win, lose or draw.”
Mangham High scored often in its scrimmage against North Webster in Springhill Friday.
“I saw a lot of good things,” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher.
The Dragons face St. Frederick Friday, August 26 in the Bayou Jamb.
“This will be a good test for us to see where we are,” Wilcher said.
Other games the Bayou Jamb are Oak Grove against Ouachita on Friday at 7 p.m., Ouachita Christian against Jena on August 27 at 3 p.m., Cedar Creek versus Evangel following at 5 p.m. and West Monroe taking on Ruston at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.