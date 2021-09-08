Franklin Parish opens the 2021 season at Lake Charles College Prep Friday at 7 p.m.
The Patriots were originally scheduled to open against Wossman, but Wossman pulled out earlier and Patriot head coach Sonny Nason was unable to find an opponent.
The Patriots fell to Mangham 27-14 in the Bayou Jamb on August 28.
“We may have ended up with a cancelled game anyway because of Hurricane Ida,” Nason said.
Lake Charles College Prep was scheduled to open its season against Plaquemine, but Plaquemine had to cancel because of Hurricane Ida.
LCCP found another opponent, opening its season at Germantown High School in Madison County, Ms.
Lake Charles College Prep fell to Gemantown, 40-26.
Nason said the open date may have been a blessing for the Patriots.
“We had a good week of practice last week, and cleaned up a lot of things from the Mangham game,” he said. “Our players are rested and ready.”
Lake Charles College Prep entered the Class 3A playoffs last year as the No. 3 seed. The Triaiblazers won by forfeit over Caldwell in the first round, before defeating South Beauregard 34-12 in the second round, and Jena 28-26 in the quarterfinals. LCCP lost to Union Parish 43-42 in the semifinals.
LCCP is led by senior running back TreVonte’ Citizen, who committed to LSU.
“He’s the No. 11 running back in the country, and he is bigger than some of our defensive linemen,” Nason said. “They lost a few players, wut they are still loaded all over the field.”
LCCP wide receiver Keshion Jackson and offensive guard Reginald Burks are considered top players in the state.
Nason is also anxious to see how his team handles a long road trip.
“Because of COVID last year, we only had to go to Bastrop and Farmerville,” he said. “I’m eager to see how our kids respond to a long road trip.”
Nason said his team needs to get off to a good start.
“We need some confidence,” he said. “We’ve got players who can play. Our guys need to understand that we are good enough to compete with anybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.