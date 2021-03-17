Franklin Parish continued to get good pitching and hitting as the Patriots blanked Union Parish 19-0 Saturday in the Family Community Christian School Tournament in Winnsboro.
The Patriots scored four runs in the first inning and added 10 in the second.
Chandler Easterling allowed two hits, striking out nine over five innings.
Baylor Cobb, Bryce Curtis and Cabe Cloessner had two hits each for the Patriots.
“Right now we’re taking care of business,” said Franklin Parish coach Christian Kidd. “We’ve had good pitching and come out swinging the bats. We’re hot right now and we’re going to ride the wave as long as we can. Last year at this time we were shut down with one or two wins. “We’re 10-3 and feeling good about where we are. The guys are playing with a lot of confidence.”
On March 9, Baylor Cobb delivered a walk-off single to give Franklin Parish a 5-4 win over Grant in Winnsboro.
The Patriots scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning and added another in the third.
Grant scored one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh to tie the game.
“That’s why you say never say never,” Kidd said. “You keep on playing. It takes 21 outs.
Dylan Hackney led the Patriots with three hits.
Franklin Parish finished with 10 total hits.
On Thursday, the Patriots cruised past Vidalia 18-0 as Garrett Hunt held the Vikings to two hits.
“Garrett did a good job finding the strike zone,” Kidd said.
Franklin Parish scored eight runs in the second and fourth innings.
The Patriots collected 11 hits.
Cobb, Eli Foster and Tucker Chapman had two hits each.
Franklin Parish is hosting a tournament this weekend. The Patriots will play Rayville at home Thursday. Franklin Parish faces Pineville at Jena Friday. Saturday, Franklin Parish will host Delta Charter.
