FP posts 2-1 record at SI tourney By Joey Martin / Sun Sports Jan 5, 2022 10 hrs ago Franklin Parish's boys went 2-1 at the Sicily Island Tournament last week."It was a really good tournament," said Franklin Parish boys coach Lonnie Cooper. "Winning two out of three is not bad, although we would have liked to have won all three."The Lady Patriots did not participate in the tournament because of COVID issues. Franklin Parish defeated Ferriday 46-35 on December 28.Drew Cooper led Franklin Parish with 13 points, while JaAnthony Johnson added 11.The Patriots fell to French Settlement 56-46 on December 29. "French Settlement has a really good team," Cooper said. "They have good veteran players. We were winning at one point with 1:20 remaining, but gave up an offensive rebound and had to foul."Greg McDaniel led Franklin Parish with 14 points.Franklin Parish finished the tournament on December 30 with a 67-59 win over Tensas."We didn't play well until the fourth quarter," Cooper said. "We found a way to get some stops."Marshawn Whitley and Javion White led Franklin Parish with 12 points each.Franklin Parish plays at Neville Friday.
