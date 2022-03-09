FP

KARLEY FERRINGTON, FP pitcher, threw a seven-inning complete game against Calvin. The Lady Patriots went on to beat Calvin, 10-4. (Sun file photo by Joe Curtis)

Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots used a steady barrage of runs throughout their contest with Calvin to pull away with a victory.

FP beat Calvin, 10-4, in a March 5 afternoon showdown.

Calvin put runs on the board first with one run in the first and another in the second before FP scored their initial run in the bottom of the second.

After a slow start, the Lady Patriots would begin to the distance themselves in the fourth, tacking on three runs and adding two in the fifth and four in the sixth.

In total, FP collected 14 hits with Carson King and Ashlyn Rodgers each having three hits.

Additionally, Karley Ferrington had three RBIs while Maddie Parker contributed two RBIs for the Lady Patriots.

Ferrington pitched a complete game for FP, going seven innings and striking out three Calvin batters.

