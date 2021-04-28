Franklin Parish’s baseball team ended its season at Plaquemine, falling 12-2 to the Green Devils in a Class 4A first-round playoff game.
Franklin Parish entered the game as the No. 17 seed, while Plaquemine, 17-13, is No. 16.
The Patriots, who finished 17-12, missed by less than two-tenths of a point from being No. 16 and hosting Plaquemine.
“It just goes to show how important every game and every play is,” said Franklin Parish coach Christian Kidd. “We’ve been preaching all along to play each game like it is your last just because of what we have gone through the last couple of years.”
Plaquemine scored two runs in the first inning and added four in the second.
Franklin Parish got on the board in the second inning with two runs.
The Patriots collected nine hits. Connor Peppers, Chandler Easterling and Cabe Cloessner had two each.
“We got runners on base, but failed to execute to get them around,” Kidd said.
Plaquemine collected 14 hits, led by Colbi Dennis with three.
“They hit the baseball,” Kidd said. “They have a good ball club.”
Kidd finished his first year as Franklin Parish head coach.
“I would love to have another year with these seniors,” he said. “I am really going to miss them. We will have one senior next year, so we will be young. But that could work to our advantage. I’m hoping this season helps our younger guys to do even better next year.”
The Patriots ended the regular season with a 3-2 loss to St. Mary Thursday in Winnsboro.
Both teams scored two runs in the third inning before St. Mary scored the eventual winning run in the fourth on a squeeze bunt.
Chandler Easterling doubled for Franklin Parish, while Bryce Curtis, Cabe Cloessner and Eli Foster all singled.
“We made a couple of errors, and you just can’t do against a good team,” Kidd said. “We can’t afford to give extra at-bats.”
Franklin Parish scored four runs in the second and fifth innings on its way to a 10-2 win over Delta Charter Tuesday in Winnsboro.
Delta Charter collected seven hits, while the Patriots finished with six.
Both teams committed three errors.
Connor Perritt pitched all seven innings for Franklin Parish, striking out four and walking none.
Nate Gray collected three singles.
Cabe Cloessner tripled and doubled for the Patriots, while also drawing two walks.
Connor Peppers singled twice, while Baylor Cobb and Bryce Curtis both doubled.
