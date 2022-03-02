FP

EMMA FOSTER, talked it over with her first base coach after a solid hit against Vidalia on Thursday. The Lady Patriots combined for 16 hits against the Vikings. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)

The weather may have been cold but Lady Patriot’s bats were hot Thursday afternoon.

Franklin Parish High School softball team clobbered Vidalia High School 13-0.

The Lady Patriots put together a 16-hit barrage over four innings which included a third-inning bomb by Carlie Emfinger.

In the first inning, Patriots got their offense rolling with a Maggie Parker single on the first pitch of the bat, scoring one run.

FP put the game away early, tacking on four runs in the first, adding six, bolstered by Emfinger’s home run, in the third and three runs in the fourth inning.

Alyssa Nealy and Emma Foster also added three hits each for FP.

Defensively, the Lady Patriots played light out with no errors in the field. 

On the mound work, FP played two pitchers, Karley Ferrington and Courtlynn Havard to shut out the Lady Vikings.

Ferrington started on the rubber, pitching three innings and recording two strike outs. 

Havard put in 1.1 innings of work on the mound, striking out two.

FP 6 - Caldwell 5

The Lady Patriots scored a run in the eighth to beat Caldwell High School 6-5 on February 25.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when FP added four runs. But, Caldwell chipped away at the Patriot score in the fifth and sixth inning scoring two runs in each of the innings.

FP added a go-ahead run in the seventh but Caldwell answered with a run of their own in the eighth.

Not deterred, the Lady Patriots put the game away with a late-run in the eighth to beat Caldwell.

FP had a total 10 hits to Caldwell’s eight in the contest.

Ferrington pitched 4.2 innings for FP while Havard toed the rubber for 3.1 innings of relief.

Havard tallied five strike outs and Ferrington collected one.

Ashlyn Rodgers totaled three hits for FP to lead her team in base knocks

