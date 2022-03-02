FP shuts out Vidalia, 13-0 By Joe Curtis / joecurtis@franklinsun.com Mar 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email EMMA FOSTER, talked it over with her first base coach after a solid hit against Vidalia on Thursday. The Lady Patriots combined for 16 hits against the Vikings. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The weather may have been cold but Lady Patriot’s bats were hot Thursday afternoon.Franklin Parish High School softball team clobbered Vidalia High School 13-0.The Lady Patriots put together a 16-hit barrage over four innings which included a third-inning bomb by Carlie Emfinger. In the first inning, Patriots got their offense rolling with a Maggie Parker single on the first pitch of the bat, scoring one run.FP put the game away early, tacking on four runs in the first, adding six, bolstered by Emfinger’s home run, in the third and three runs in the fourth inning.Alyssa Nealy and Emma Foster also added three hits each for FP.Defensively, the Lady Patriots played light out with no errors in the field. On the mound work, FP played two pitchers, Karley Ferrington and Courtlynn Havard to shut out the Lady Vikings.Ferrington started on the rubber, pitching three innings and recording two strike outs. Havard put in 1.1 innings of work on the mound, striking out two. FP 6 - Caldwell 5The Lady Patriots scored a run in the eighth to beat Caldwell High School 6-5 on February 25.The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when FP added four runs. But, Caldwell chipped away at the Patriot score in the fifth and sixth inning scoring two runs in each of the innings.FP added a go-ahead run in the seventh but Caldwell answered with a run of their own in the eighth.Not deterred, the Lady Patriots put the game away with a late-run in the eighth to beat Caldwell.FP had a total 10 hits to Caldwell’s eight in the contest.Ferrington pitched 4.2 innings for FP while Havard toed the rubber for 3.1 innings of relief.Havard tallied five strike outs and Ferrington collected one.Ashlyn Rodgers totaled three hits for FP to lead her team in base knocks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fp Patriots Karley Ferrington Baseball Strike Out Sport Inning Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~3.2.2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Truck meet Jan 12, 2022 VEHICLE ENTHUSIASTS look over a classic car Jan. 9 at a Winnsboro truck meet. Proceeds from … Read more +3 Carter children taught ‘Louisiana roots’ Jan 12, 2022 Editor’s note: Fred Carter Jr., Franklin Parish native, will be honored with a Northeast Lou… Read more Vigil planned for Temple, Clark Jan 5, 2022 A candlelight vigil for Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark is scheduled for Franklin Parish High … Read more +3 Engines help spread Christmas cheer Dec 17, 2021 Children and adults have to come to expect the Christmas model train scene in the McDuffee H… Read more Christmas parades Dec 8, 2021 WISNER’S ANNUAL Christmas parade was a hit to those who rode in it and spectators. With more… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDoes McGlothin’s ‘Born On The Bayou’ impress Idol judges?Chief, officers could face chargesClaiborne Christian girls claim Division V State ChampionshipWild fast start sends No. 5 Ouachita to quarterfinalsMARTIN: State titles have become the norm for Northeast Louisiana baseballPolar Bear Classic results: West Monroe's win over Barbe highlights weekendNo upsets this time: West Monroe beats Southwood to advanceWest Monroe woman arrested for aggravated flight from officerWossman girls clinch state tournament berthSEDD questions Ellis’ funding proposal Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.