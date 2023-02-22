FP softball starts season with win Feb 22, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lady Patriots started their season off to a strong start with an impressive win over Caldwell Parish on Friday, Feb. 17.Franklin Parish bested Caldwell Parish 7-2.In the first inning, Caldwell struck first with a run but the Lady Patriots stormed back matching the point.The FP bats started warming up as the ladies from Winnsboro added two and four runs in the fourth and fifth innings respectively. During the contest, FP amassed seven total hits as a team.Leading the charge was Karley Ferrington with two hits and two RBI’s.Courtlynn Havard batter two runs in during the contest while Carlie Emfinger drew three walks and Hali Reeves collected two walks.Ferrington took the mound for the Lady Patriots and had a solid performance. In 6.2 innings, she struck out five and garnered a 1.50 WHIP. Ferrington also had 23 first-pitch strikes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball Fphs Patriots Baseball Armed Forces Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ February 22, 2023 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY FPHS student explores writing Feb 8, 2023 A Franklin Parish High School student who said she was inspired by her grandmother to pursue… Read moreFPHS student explores writing +2 Delhi Charter hosts VRC tournament Feb 8, 2023 Twenty-three teams from across the state gathered to compete at the NELA VEX Robotics Compet… Read moreDelhi Charter hosts VRC tournament Pecanty represents FPHS in Pearl Harbor parade Jan 11, 2023 Franklin Parish High School Junior Tanner Pecanty travelled to Hawaii to participate in the … Read morePecanty represents FPHS in Pearl Harbor parade +2 FPHS cheerleader performs in London’s New Year’s Day parade Jan 11, 2023 A senior cheerleader from Franklin Parish High School (FPHS), Emma Grace Monceaux, Read moreFPHS cheerleader performs in London’s New Year’s Day parade Rose Parade Jan 4, 2023 LOUISIANA OFFICE of Tourism, under of leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungessor, was the re… Read moreRose Parade Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNo. 6 Sterlington girls upset in second roundLocal coaches hype up Saturday's Bayou Jamb Baseball eventCriminal history sinks Clawdaddy’s alcohol permitBayou Jamb Baseball changes locationsSearch committee for WMPD chief includes felonLocal MMA fighter Butler defeats Luna at Fury FCNo. 15 Neville overcomes rocky start to beat No. 18 HahnvilleJim Brown: Dealing with dreaded diseaseCarroll wins District 1-3A tournamentWisner business incubator, park opening soon Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
