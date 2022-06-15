Franklin Parish High School softball and track will host a raffle for a  summer fundraiser.

There will be raffling off:

1) Fire Pit. 

2) Marlin .243 bolt action rifle

3) Rossi .22 long rifle

4) FP softball blanket, autographed by the 2022 state runner up team! 

5) FP girls track blanket, autographed by the 2022 team!

6) FP boys track blanket, autographed by the 2022 team!

The raffle tickets will be sold by these athletes for the next couple of weeks, with the drawing being held during our slow pitch tournament on the June 25.

If you have any questions or want to buy some tickets contact Austin Emfinger at (318) 282-7689 or contact him on his Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.