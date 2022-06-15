FP softball, track holds raffle Jun 15, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Franklin Parish High School softball and track will host a raffle for a summer fundraiser.There will be raffling off:1) Fire Pit. 2) Marlin .243 bolt action rifle3) Rossi .22 long rifle 4) FP softball blanket, autographed by the 2022 state runner up team! 5) FP girls track blanket, autographed by the 2022 team!6) FP boys track blanket, autographed by the 2022 team!The raffle tickets will be sold by these athletes for the next couple of weeks, with the drawing being held during our slow pitch tournament on the June 25.If you have any questions or want to buy some tickets contact Austin Emfinger at (318) 282-7689 or contact him on his Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Raffle Softball Blanket Sport Lottery Austin Emfinger Team Raffle Ticket Athlete Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~ June 15, 2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY New playground equipment Jun 9, 2022 Volunteers were sorting out and constructing new playground equipment for Davis Park in Winn… Read more Winter Quarters temporarily opens May 27, 2022 Winter Quarters State Historic Stite in Newellton will open to visitors for one week beginni… Read more Princess Theatre plans auditions for upcoming plays Apr 21, 2022 Princess Theatre will hold auditions for three upcoming presentations in the coming weeks. Read more OPOM’s ‘Old Time Religion’ exhibit scheduled for April 14 Apr 7, 2022 Come experience “Old Time Religion” art exhibit at the Old Post Office Museum (OPOM) in Winn… Read more Nelson recalls investigating civil-rights cold cases Apr 7, 2022 Stanley Nelson’s name is familiar to readers of The Franklin Sun who have enjoyed his histor… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesScott happy to be back on Ferriday sidelineResolutions oppose LDWF ban, call for additional researchSo much for returning to normalRiver Oaks' Vanderberg excited to take on new challenges as head coachRuston woman arrested for shopliftingAllen family honors son with local golf eventNeville lands multiple players on Class 4A All State2022 All-Parish Baseball TeamWest Monroe Maynor leads Ronald McDonald fishing tourneyOPSO arrests Delhi man for possession of heroin Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
