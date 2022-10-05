Union Parish scored 23 points in second quarter and added 20 in the third period to hand Franklin Parish its first loss of the season — 49-20 in Farmerville Friday.
Union’s Trey Holly, who set the all-time state rushing record the week before, finished the game with 309 yards on 12 carries.
“This kind of game can do a lot for you,” said Franklin Parish Head Coach Adrian Burnette. “We faced a program that is in the playoffs every year with a big-time athlete. We learned what we need to do when we get into November.”
The contest was tied at 6-6 after one period.
Franklin Parish was without its top playmaker in Javion White, who has a fractured foot.
“We missed a couple of opportunities on offense, and missed a couple of tackles on defense early that could have kept us in the game,” Burnette said.
Franklin Parish quarterback Bryce Curtis completed 15-of-27 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
Kenyon Grant rushed 20 times for 89 yards.
Freshman Dezyman Ellis caught seven passes for 123 yards.
Marshawn Whitley, playing injured, caught five passes for 38 yards.
“Marshwan is playing on true grit,” Burnette said.
Franklin Parish begins district play Friday at Grant.
The Cougars are 4-1, with their only loss coming to West Ouachita.
“They are playing well,” Burnette said. “This is not an easy task for us. We are going to have to come out focused and ready to compete.”
