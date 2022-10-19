Franklin Parish defeated Tioga 23-13 Friday in Winnsboro to start off the season 7-1 for the first time since 2012 when the Patriots started out 7-1 after a season-opening loss to Ouachita Christian and finished 8-2.
Franklin Parish, which consolidated in 2004, is ranked No. 4 in the Division II power rankings.
The top 24 teams advance to the playoffs. The top four receive a first-round bye.
“The guys are playing hard,” said Franklin Parish head coach Adrian Burnette. “I honestly cannot say I expected us to be here at this stage. We are really blessed.”
Cordill Jackson put the Patriots up 3-0 in the first quarter with a 30-yard field goal.
Tioga cut the Franklin Parish lead to 16-13 in the third period, but Franklin Parish scored in the final quarter to put the game away.
“That was good to see us respond the way we did,” Burnette said.
Patriot quarterback Bryce Curtis scored three touchdowns, with touchdown passes to Marshawn Whitley and Dezrian Ellis.
Whitley finished with six catches for 55 yards.
Javion White, returning after missing two games with a fractured toe, caught five passes for 69 yards.
“Javion is the heartbeat of our team,” Burnette said. “His presence is big on the field. It gives other people more opportunities and chances to be more successful. He was in a boot until Thursday, which was the first time he was able to run on it.”
Curtis completed 14-of-24 passes for 167 yards with an interception, while rushing five times for 26 yards.
Kenyon Grant rushed 14 times for 72 yards.
Andrew McMahon finished the game with seven solo tackles, two assists and a sack.
Carl Williams totaled five solo tackles and five assists.
Franklin Parish hosts Carroll Thursday. The Bulldogs enter the district game with a 6-0 record.
“It should be an exciting game,” Burnette said. “It should be a playoff-type atmosphere. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
