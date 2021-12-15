Franklin Parish’s boys posted two wins at the West Ouachita Tournament Saturday in Calhoun after dropping its first game of the tournament.
On Saturday, Franklin Parish defeated East Feliciana 78-74 and Richwood 72-55.
“We needed those wins,” said Franklin Parish head coach Lonnie Cooper. “Those were big for our confidence. The kids played well. We were up by 20 on East Feliciana, but let them back in the game when we substituted. But the kids held on when they needed to.”
Against East Feliciana, Drew Cooper led the Patriots with 21 points, while Javion White added 17.
Greg McDaniel led Franklin Parish against Richwood with 18 points. White added 16 and TJ Robinson 12.
Franklin Parish’s boys fell to Union Parish 46-42 on December 9 in the West Ouachita Tournament.
“We dug ourselves a hole early going down by 17 in the first quarter,” Cooper said. “We decided to play in the second and third quarters. We just need more consistency.”
Drew Cooper led the Patriots with 13 points.
Franklin Parish’s girls defeated Sterlington 54-48 December 8 in the West Ouachita Tournament.
Zariah Goldman led the Lady Patriots with 18 points. Amira Thomas and Nijia Graves added 12 each.
Franklin Parish’s girls fell to West Ouachita 47-37.
“It was a good game,” said Lady Patriot coach Cassandra Wiley. “West Ouachita is always fundamentally sound.”
Goldman and Graves led the Lady Patriots with 10 points each.
Desiree Allen added nine.
The Patriot boys fell to Carroll 77-60 on December 7 after losing to the Bulldogs by 30 points earlier.
Cooper coached at Carroll the last two years.
“Carroll has a veteran team with a lot of really good juniors,” Cooper said. “I thought we played them much better this time. We had 28 turnovers in our first meeting, and 15 the second time, which is still too many.”
Franklin Parish’s Lady Patriots fell to Carroll 60-39.
Goldman led Franklin Parish with 16 points, while Thomas added 12.
