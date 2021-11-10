Franklin Parish tips off its season Tuesday as the Patriots travel to Monroe for a contest against Richwood.
Franklin Parish’s boys finished 6-6 last season, losing games to COVID-19.
The Patriots fell to A.J. Ellender 89-45 in the first round of the playoffs.
Lonnie Cooper is back at Franklin Parish after coaching at Carroll the last two years.
“It feels really good to be back here,” Cooper said. “Everyone has been very welcoming.”
Franklin Parish has scrimmaged Sterlington and Southwood.
“We looked pretty good,” Cooper said. “We only have three seniors, and most of the team is made up of sophomores. “There’s a lot of good young talent here. We’re getting the football boys today (Monday), so that will help tremendously. We have a great chance to win some games. It just depends on how fast our guys pick up things and grow throughout the year.”
Cooper said one of the main reasons for returning to Franklin Parish is that his son, Drew, plays basketball and baseball.
“Baseball is almost non-existent at Carroll,” Cooper said. “And it’s not all about me anymore.”
Franklin Parish was ranked No. 9 in 2019 in Cooper’s final year, defeating Eleanor McMain in the first round and Woodlawn in Baton Rouge in the second round before falling to Bossier in the quarterfinals.
It was the first time since Franklin Parish consolidated in 2004 for a Winnsboro team to reach the quarterfinals.
Bossier lost to Breaux Bridge 61-58 in the finals.
The Patriots were ranked No. 25 in Cooper’s first year in 2018 and fell to No. 8 Karr in the first round.
Cooper, who was inducted into the Louisiana Basketball Hall of Fame four years ago for his playing days at McCall in Tallulah and Louisiana Tech, was named head coach at Franklin Parish two years ago after boys basketball coach Donzell West was relieved of his duties almost midway through the season.
Drew Cooper is the lone freshman on the varsity team.
Dejabrian Robinson will lead the Patriots at point guard.
The Lady Patriots went 3-6 last season under head coach Cassandra Wiley, having to cancel several games because of COVID.
