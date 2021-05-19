Franklin Parish football coach Sonny Nason announced that summer workouts will begin Monday at 10 a.m. at the school.
Workouts will continue through Thursday at 10 a.m.
On June 1, workouts will begin at 6 a.m. The workouts will continue every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through July 24.
There will be 25 total workout days and players must make at least 22.
The first official fall practice is Monday, August 2.
