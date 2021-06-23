Franklin Parish will face Mangham at 3 p.m. on August 28 in the Bayou Jamb at Louisiana-Monroe.
The Bayou Jamb appearance will be the first for Franklin Parish head coach Sonny Nason, who took over as head coach last year. The Bayou Jamb was cancelled because of COVID-19.
“I’m excited,” Nason said. “And I’m excited for the kids to get a chance to play on a college football field. We should have a great crowd playing Mangham. “This will certainly be a good measuring stick for us before the season starts.”
Wilcher took Mangham all the way to the semifinalas last year in his first year as head coach of the Dragons.
“It’s more of a glorified practice,” Wilcher said. “The community will enjoy it, and of course, our players are excited about it. But we won’t be showing a whole lot as far as game planning.”
The annual jamboree begins Friday, August 27 with Oak Grove taking on Jena at 6 p.m.
“We’re just glad to be back,” said Jena coach Jay Roark. “It’s always a fun time. I don’t know how excited I am to play Oak Grove, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Jena opens the 2021 season at home against Rayville, which will be Roark’s 100th game at Jena, where he is the winningest coach at 67-32. The Giants host Vidalia in week two.
The second game in the jamboree will feature two local teams as Ouachita Christian takes on Sterlington at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Jonesboro-Hodge faces St. Frederick at 1 p.m.
Following the Franklin Parish-Mangham game, Alexandria Senior High will make its debut in the jamboree against Ruston at 5 p.m.
Neville and West Monroe meet in the finale at 7 p.m.
The Bayou Jamb returned to ULM in 2016 with West Monroe and Neville headlining the event after a four-year hiatus of the local jamboree event. The jamboree began in 2005 and featured six teams in Malone Stadium before officially being dubbed "The Bayou Jamb" in 2006.
“At least we’ll be the home team and on the side with the shade,” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher.
