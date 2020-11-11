Franklin Parish dropped its fourth straight game, falling to Huntington of Shreveport 42-12 in Winnsboro Friday.
The Patriots fell to 1-4, with its lone win coming in the season-opener against LaSalle.
Bryce Curtis threw two touchdown passes to Demetric Whitlock for the Patriots.
"We are still working on correcting mistakes and getting better," said Franklin Parish head coach Sonny Nason. "We keep turning the ball over right before halftime and end up giving up a touchdown."
Franklin Parish was scheduled to play Sterlington Friday, but Sterlington head coach Lee Doty asked to play the game on Saturday or Monday.
Nason said he was unable to play those days, so he was contacted by Cedar Creek to play Friday in Ruston.
Cedar Creek was going to play Delta Charter, which is under quarantine.
"They invited us for Homecoming," Nason said.
