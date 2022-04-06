FP track places second at OCS meet By Joe Curtis / joecurtis@franklinsun.com Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Franklin Parish High School girls track continued to shine at area meets.The Patriots traveled to Monroe to take part in Ouachita Christian School’s track meet last week, coming away with several medals.Additionally, the team placed second overall behind the host team. Thirteen teams participated in the meet, including Rayville, Neville, West Monroe, Sterlington and Ferriday. “OCS is on another level,” said Austin Emfinger, girls track coach. “To come in second was a great accomplishment for our girls.”Those medaling were Makalah Clark: first in long jump at 15’1”; Ariah Davis third in long jump at 14’2”; Ashlynn Drane took second place with the javelin with a distance of 89’6”. According to Drane, she gravitated toward the javelin and discus because of her strength, a trait she continues to work on.“My goals for the rest of the season is to get better and bring more models home to our school,” Drane said.Also, Antwanijia Graves placed third in high jump at 4’8”; and the 4x400m relay team of Ashlyn Rodgers, Jayla Grimble, Gracie Valentine, Makalah Clark placed third with a time of 4:52.01. Likewise, second place went to the 4x100m relay team of Makalah Clark, Alissa Shaw, Cat Harden, Aamirah Thomas with a time of 52.41, a new school record.Shaw, a first-year member of the track team, said FP has their eyes set on district.“I feel like we have a good chance to win it,” Shaw said.In the 100m hurdles, Cat Harden placed third with a time of 19.00, and Shaw also placed fifth in a 100m dash with a time of 13.20, another FPHS record.Gracie Valentine, a FP senior and first-year member of the track team, was also working hard to improve the Patriot’s chance at winning.“Hopefully, we are going to come in first,” Valentine said. “We’ve been working hard.”Next on the agenda for FPHS is the Mangham track meeting scheduled for this Thursday starting at 3:30 p.m.“We have this meet circled on our calendar,” Emfinger said. “Our girls look forward to this meet each year. We’re excited about it, and we are going into it with some good momentum." 