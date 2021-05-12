Franklin Parish High School track team members recently participated in district and regional track meets.
The following are those that placed in their events.
Fresh Jessie Nielsen was district runner up in the 1600m run with a time of 5:53:11.
Junior Tripp Nason was district runner up in the 3200m run with a time of 13:34:68.
Senior Keon Washington was district runner up in the triple jump with a length of 37’ 4”.
Sophomores Andre McMahon, Caleb Handy and Gauge Spinks and junior Tripp Nason 4x800m were district runners up. They ran a 9:41:72 and got fifth place out of 10 teams at the regionals.
Senior Avery Banks was the district champion in the long jump 15’5” and district runner up in the 800m race with a time of 3:00:59.
Junior Carson King was district runner up in the 300m hurdles with a time of 52:87. She also took fifth place out of 11 races in the regionals.
District runners up in the 4x100m relay were senior Jalissa Brown, junior Carson King, sophomore Carlie Emfinger and freshman Aamirah Thomas with a time of 52:90.
District runners up in a 4x200m relay were senior Jalissa Brown, junior Aniyah Grant, sophomore Carlie Emfinger and freshman Aamirah Thomas with a time of 1:52:89.
Taking third in district in the 4x400m relay were senior Jalissa Brown, junior Carson King, sophomore Tayler Southern and freshman Makalah Clark with a time of 4:43:94. The team also took fifth place out of nine in regionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.