First is you are a student and then you are an athlete. This is Harrison Tribble’s mantra.
Tribble is Franklin Parish High School’s head boys track coach. And according to Tribble, if students follow his advice they will build a solid foundation.
“I’m constantly sharing with them that they are a student athlete and you have to governor yourself according to that standard of excellence,” Tribble said. “You have to get the mental stuff first and then build a base and foundation.”
In their second year since reestablishing the track team, FP has dressed out 37 boys with only two seniors. They competed in their first meet of the season at Richwood where they saw some success.
“We’re doing good,” Tribble said. “We’re doing some good things. We were able to see some real good spots on the team in Crossett. I’m very proud of this 2022 team.”
Tribble credited his coaching staff with the success of the track
“We really compliment each other,” Tribble said. “Iron sharpened iron and steel sharpens steal. We brain storm a lot of things, and helps in the process of what we are trying to build for and develop.”
Tribble also credited the leadership at FP.
“I would like to thank our wonderful administration, Principal Bonner, Principal Curtis and Athletic Director Sonny Nations. Leadership helps a lot and developments a good foundation.”
FP girls track team had a good showing in Crossett Ark on March 17 coming in first out of 12 teams.
Just their second season reestablishing a track team, the young Patriot team show they were learning on the fly.
“We we really didn’t know what to expect since this was our first meet this season,” said Austin Emfinger, girls track coach. “”But, we did good. We placed first, second or third in almost every event.”
Sophomores dominate team numbers with 19, and fielded only one senior and three juniors. The rest of the nine track members are five freshman.
“We are heavy, heavy in sophomores,” Armstrong said. “This is a young team. Out of 28 members, one seven returned from last year.”
But, the youth and inexperience did not stop the ladies from having a good performance in Arkansas.
The following are results from the Arkansas meet:
1st place finishes from Crossett
(Gold medals)
Ashlynn Drane in Discus 84’ 4”
Zarriah Goldman, Alissa Shaw, Catherine Harden, Aamirah Thomas in 4x100m relay 52.70
Ashlyn Rodgers, Catherine Harden, Zarriah Goldman, Aamirah Thomas in 4x200m relay 1:56.13
Gracie Valentine in the 800m race 3:22.47
2nd Place finishes at Crossett (silver medals)
Danya Sims in the 400m race 1:15.49
Jayla Grimble in the 800m race 3:27.66
Catherine Harden in the 100m Hurdles 20.38
Alissa Shaw in the 100m dash 13.66
Chadiyah Jones, Payton Byrd, Charnesha Robinson, Kalee Young in the 4x800m relay 14:18.79
Charnesha Robinson in 200m race 29.54
Antwanijia Graves in High Jump 4’2”
3rd Place finishes at Crossett (Bronze medals)
JaErica Brown in Discus 71’9”
Aamirah Thomas in 100m dash 13.67
Chloe Ezell in 1600m run 7:38.93
Kerrigan Ezell in the 300m Hurdles 1:01.13
Chadiyah Jones in 800m race 3:53.26
Aamirah Thomas in 200m race 29.69
Other notable performances
Makalah Clark 4th in Long Jump
JaErica Brown 4th in Shot Put
Ernireya Cameron 4th in 400m race
Next week, FP is scheduled to participate in the Richwood meeting which should be a “good test” for the Patriots, according to Armstrong.
“This is a pretty good meeting,” Armstrong said. “Wossman and Carroll which usually features fast girls will be there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.