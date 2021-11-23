Franklin Parish Ferriday had to go an extra five minutes before defeating Ferriday 70-68 in boys basketball action Friday in Ferrtiday.
Ferriday girls picked up their first win of the season as the Lady Trojans defeated Franklin Parish 48-46.
Franklin Parish had four players in double figures, led by Javion White and Marshawn Whitley with 15 points each.
Devin Coleman added 14 and Drew Cooper 11.
“We made our typical new team mistakes,” said Franklin Parish coach Lonnie Coper. “But we found a way to win. I was really pleased with the balanced scoring. We had some guys who have not been scoring step up. But we still have a ways to go.”
Franklin Parish faces Rayville Wednesday and Madison Prep Friday in the Lake Charles Tournament this week.
“Franklin Parish is always competitive,” said Ferriday coach Lisa Abron. “They had two players who we couldn’t stop in the first half. We adjusted and played better defense in the second half. But we’re still struggling with turnovers, missed layups and missed free throws.”
Shekayla Miller led Ferriday with 20 points, while Ailyah Gray added eight.
“I’m still trying to find the right chemistry,” Abron said. “We need to get it right before districts.”
Zariah Goldman led Franklin Parish with 18 points, while Desiree Allen added 14.
Ferriday’s girls are competing in the Wossman Tournament this week, while the Ferriday boys are participating in the Marksville Tournament.
