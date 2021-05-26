Franklin Parish was well represented on the All-District 2-4A Baseball Team as the Patriots landed seven players on the first team and two on the second team.
“For our four seniors to be able to get all-district honors means a lot for the future of this program,” said Franklin Parish coach Christian Kidd. “These kids worked hard and they deserve the recognition. We’ve started out summer program, and are excited to see what next year brings.”
Named to the first team were freshmen pitchers Connor Perritt and Garrett Hunt, senior third baseman Chandler Easterling, senior outfield Cade Richmond, senior catcher Baylor Cobb, senior utility player Cade Cloessner and sophomore utility player Bryce Curtis.
Named to the second team were sophomore second baseman Connor Peppers and junior outfielder Dylan Hackney.
Nate Gray was named as an honorable mention.
Franklin Parish finished the season as the No. 17 seed in Class 4A, falling to Plaquemine 12-2 in the first round of the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.