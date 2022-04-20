Franklin Parish scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Family Community Christian School 3-2 April 12 at FCCS.
“We had to scrap,” said Franklin Parish head coach Christian Kidd. “The boys were amped up. It’s like a sibling rivalry. Drew Cooper pitched a heckuva game and Kason King came in for the save in a tough situation.”
Family Community Christian totaled five hits, while Franklin Parish had five.
Josh Kemp singled twice, and Eli Foster singled for the Patriots.
Nathan Cooper and Jackson Carroll both singled twice for FCCS.
Caden Martin singled.
Raylee Thomas did not give up an earned run for FCCS.
FP 15 - Madison 0
The Patriots had two no-hit, 15-0 wins over Madison in a doubleheader April 13.
Eli Foster and Tucker Chapman picked in the first game, while Connor Perritt and Josh Kemp combined for the no-hitter in the second game.
Perritt and Drew Cooper doubled in the second game, while Dylan Hackney, Caden Gallagher, Ab Tarver and Kemp singled.
Kason King singled twice in the first game, Kemp homered, Chapman doubled and Hackney, Cooper, Foster, Son Cloessner and Bryce Curtis each singled.
“We got to play a lot of people, which is good being able to get gas experience as young as we are,” Kidd said. “We want to just keep building towards the playoffs.”
Franklin Perish play at Claiborne Christian Thursday and ends it regular season at home against Grant Friday.
