After finishing the 2021 season with an overall record of 29-8 and finishing as State Champions in Class 3-A, several Franklin Academy Lady Cougars were individually recognized for their accomplishments. The Lady Cougars placed five players on the All-MAIS team (comprising the top 17 players in Class 3-A) and ten players on all-district teams.
Anne Elise Sartin was named Class 3-A Player of the Year, District 5-AAA MVP and named to the All-MAIS squad for a third consecutive season. Also being named to the All-MAIS team for a third consecutive season was Shelby Dickerson, while Macie Wall, Aydenn McCain and Taylor Biggs were named for the second consecutive season. Franklin Academy also had eight first-team all-district selections: Natalie Roberts, Amanda Hatton and Avaree McCain were first-team selections in addition to Sartin, Dickerson, Wall, McCain and Biggs. Kennedi Remore and Avery Dickerson were named second-team all-district. Coach Scott Sartin was named the Class 3-A Coach of the Year. Some highlights for each player:
Anne Elise Sartin: Led team in batting average (.512), on-base percentage (.617), slugging percentage (.952), home runs (9), total bases (80) and RBI (47). She also had 43 hits including 10 doubles and scored 45 runs. She had a pitching record of 24-6. Pitched 139.1 innings with 125 strikeouts to only 18 walks. She had an ERA of 1.86, a WHIP of .947 and a fielding percentage of .971. In the playoffs, she had a record of 7-2 in the circle, while hitting 4 home runs, driving in 16 RBI and scoring 14 runs.
Shelby Dickerson: Had a fielding percentage of .967 on 91 total chances at shortstop. Named an MAIS All-Star and was third on the team in doubles (8) and runs scored (44). Had a batting average of .344, an on-base percentage of .491 and a slugging percentage of .456. Also had 31 hits, 20 RBI and 41 total bases.
Macie Wall: Caught 161.1 innings with only 5 passed balls and a perfect fielding percentage of 1.000. Was second on the team in hits (46), triples (3) and RBI (37). She was third on the team in batting average (.479), on-base percentage (.545), slugging percentage (.677) and total bases (65). Also had 2 home runs and 7 doubles.
Aydenn McCain: Led team in hits (48), doubles (12), triples (4) and runs scored (50). Was second on team in batting average (.480), on-base percentage (.556), slugging (.740) and total bases (74). Also had 2 home runs, 21 RBI and a fielding percentage of .938 in centerfield.
Taylor Biggs: Had a fielding percentage of .971 at third base and tied for third on the team with 29 RBI. She had a batting average of .357, and on-base percentage of .476, a slugging percentage of .500 and had 30 hits including 7 doubles and 1 home run. Also scored 33 runs and had 42 total bases.
Natalie Roberts: Had a fielding percentage of .973 playing first base and was named an MAIS All-Star. She was second on the team with four home runs and tied for third with 29 RBI. She had a batting average of .355, and on-base percentage of .474 and a slugging percentage of .592. Also had 6 doubles, 26 runs scored and 45 total bases.
Avaree McCain: Had a batting average of .347, and an on-base percentage of .484 with 16 RBI and 21 runs scored while primarily playing second base. She also had a pitching record of 5-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 34 innings pitched.
Amanda Hatton: Played left field and was fourth on the team in batting average (.393) and hits (33). She also had an on-base percentage of .448 and a slugging percentage of .440 while also having 4 doubles, 26 RBI, 25 runs scored and 37 total bases.
Kennedi Remore: Primarily played as the designated player with a batting average of .264, an on-base percentage of .423, 14 RBI and 21 runs scored.
Avery Dickerson: Primarily played right field in the flex position. She had a fielding percentage of .882.
