After finishing the 2020 season with an overall record of 30-8 and finishing as State runner-up, several Franklin Academy Lady Cougars were individually recognized for their accomplishments.
The Lady Cougars placed five players on the All-MAIS team (comprising the top 15 players in Class A) and nine players on all-district teams.
Being selected to the All-MAIS squad for a second consecutive season were Anne Elise Sartin and Shelby Dickerson, while Macie Wall, Aydenn McCain and Taylor Biggs were first-time selections.
Franklin Academy also had seven first-team all-district selections: Natalie Roberts and Avaree McCain were first-team selections in addition to Sartin, Dickerson, Wall, McCain and Biggs. Amanda Hatton and Katie Carson were named second-team all-district. Some highlights for each player:
Anne Elise Sartin: Led team in batting average (.514), on-base percentage (.584), slugging (.867), hits (54), triples (6), homeruns (7), total bases (91) and RBI (47). Had a record of 24-6 pitching. Pitched 162 innings with 184 strikeouts to only 26 walks. She had an ERA of 1.51, a WHIP of .926 and a fielding percentage of .927
Shelby Dickerson: Tied for team lead with 41 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. Finished second on team in total bases (53), extra-base hits (10) and homeruns (3). Had a .913 fielding percentage at shortstop on 80 total chances. Batted .343 with an on-base percentage of .477 and a slugging percentage of .505.
Macie Wall: Caught 185 innings with only 15 passed balls. Fielding percentage of .986 led team. Was second on the team in batting average (.408), on-base percentage (.504) and slugging percentage (.531). Also had 40 hits, 52 total bases, 2 homeruns and 29 RBI.
Aydenn McCain: Third on team with .407 batting average and tied for third with .480 on-base average. Slugging percentage of .477 with 35 hits, 22 RBI and 30 runs scored. Was third on the team with 15 stolen bases and had a .927 fielding percentage on 41 total chances in centerfield
Taylor Biggs: Led team in doubles and was tied for team lead with 41 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. Was second on team with 41 hits. Had a batting average of .387 with 25 RBI, a .480 on-base percentage and 48 total bases. Had a fielding percentage of .936 which was third-best on the team.
Natalie Roberts: Finished second on team with 3 homeruns and 32 RBI. Batted .320 with an on-base percentage of .402 and a slugging percentage of .466. Was tied for third on the team in extra-base hits and was fourth on the team in total bases with 48.
Avaree McCain: Had a batting average of .375, and on-base percentage of .450 and a slugging percentage of .427. Had 36 hits, 16 RBI, 21 runs scored and stole 11 bases. Had a pitching record of 5-2 with 31 strikeouts, an ERA of 3.61 and a WHIP of 1.87. Also had a fielding percentage of .913.
Amanda Hatton: Had an on-base percentage of .339 with 25 hits, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored and 9 stolen bases. Had a fielding percentage of .865.
Katie Carson: Had an on-base percentage of .388 with 24 hits, 10 RBI, 25 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. Was second on the team with a fielding percentage of .971.
