Golf tourney to benefit FP Jul 13, 2022

The Franking Parish Patriot Tee-off Classic will be held Friday, July 29 at Black Bear Golf Course in Delhi.Registration is $100 per person.Tee box sponsors are available for $75. Awards will be given for longest drive and closest to the pin.There will also b e door prizes and team prizes will be awarded based on the number of teams.Contact Danny Walters at (318) 614-5583 or at dwalters3@fpsb.us for more information.
