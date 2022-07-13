The Franking Parish Patriot Tee-off Classic will be held Friday, July 29 at Black Bear Golf Course in Delhi.

Registration is $100 per person.

Tee box sponsors are available for $75.

Awards will be given for longest drive and closest to the pin.

There will also b e door prizes and team prizes will be awarded based on the number of teams.

Contact Danny Walters at (318) 614-5583 or at dwalters3@fpsb.us for more information.

