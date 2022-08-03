Nate Gray and Kyler Roberts have been playing ball together since they were old enough to hold a bat.
Starting out in their local Winnsboro Dixie baseball league at the tee ball entry level, the two quickly became friends and were chosen each consecutive season to represent Franklin parish in all-star tournaments for their age group. A few short years later, their fathers would coach a scrappy group of ballers on a travel team called the Wildcats, an idea initiated by Roberts' father. As they continued to grow physically, their love of the game grew as well.
It was only fitting that the two friends showed up at the Neville High School baseball field last fall to try out for the prestigious Team LA that focuses heavily on player development and the importance of family and supporting teammates.
Neither player knew the other would be trying out that day. In fact, it was a cold, rainy day with a field of over 45 competitors. Not only were both Gray and Roberts chosen to play for the program, but both were drafted as pitchers and position players to play for the very same team based out of the Lake Charles area.
Gray, a 6'1" 185 pound incoming junior wore the #9 for Team LA, while Roberts, a 6'1" 160# incoming sophomore wore the #18 jersey. Both boys will attend Franklin Academy in Winnsboro this upcoming school year.
The head coach of Team LA was Wayne Fontenot who is also the head baseball coach of Eunice High School.
Fontenot says of this summer's Team LA squad, "Our team consisted of primarily middle-infielders that learned to play multiple positions this summer. This not only helped our team, but also helped to make better all-around baseball players. Throughout the summer, this team showed resilience as well as a 'never quit' approach. Our team represented all four parts of the state of Louisiana, and we came together as one.”
Not only were both Gray and Roberts awarded special recognition for their pitching performances, but both players also excelled at the plate. Gray would see plenty of positions on the field in defense as well by playing eight different positions in a single tournament.
Roberts would see mostly middle infield and occasionally outfield in addition to pitching.
Both players agreed that their coaching staff deserved thanks. Roberts says there were "highs and lows", and that the team of players were made "better teammates and young men" this summer.
Gray added that he "had a good time learning new things and making new friends".
The Roberts and Gray families feel that their boys had a fulfilling summer complete with stiff competition (including a stout Team Canada) and growth opportunities on and off the field. Team LA participated in eight tournaments culminating in a World Series in Atlanta, GA.
Their final record was 20-15-1, but that does not tell the tale of the work they put in. In the end, they are grateful for the opportunity to compete and grow.
Numbers 9 and 18 certainly held their own.
Icing on the cake is that they were able to play on some pretty big stages and at five different universities: Lamar University in Beaumont, TX, University of LA at Lafayette, McNeese University, University of LA at Monroe and LA Tech University.
Their final game of the summer season was played on the American Legion field in Alpharetta, Georgia where the boys learned some military history and were able to view retired military equipment/aircraft from the Vietnam era. The boys took in an Atlanta Braves game at Truist Park where the Braves defeated the Los Angeles Angels.
This summer will be hard to top, and the boys made lifelong friends and memories.
