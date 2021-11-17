Approximately 80 people braved cool temperatures to give honor and remember Matt Clark, a local missionary, businessman and family man who passed away June 30.

The Matt Clark Memorial World Mission Project 5K Run/Walk was held Nov. 20, starting on the campus of River Of Life Church near Winnsboro.

Nate Gray, of Winnsboro, took first place in the 5K, posting a time of 21:23.52.

Coming in second was Carson King with a time of 21:42.48 with third place going to Andrew Scull with a time of 22:29.21.

Overall female winner was Sunny Wiggers of Winnsboro with a time of 27:18.21.

David Wiggers, with a time of 27:17.82, was the male winner of nine years old and under category. Meleia Elay was the female winner of the nine years old and under category with a time of 48:29.37.

Brad Borth, with a time of 34:38.82, was the winner of 70 years old and over category.

Proceeds will go to the World Mission Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.