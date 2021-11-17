Gray wins Matt Clark 5K race Nov 17, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 PARTICIPANTS IN a one mile fun run during Matt Clark Memorial World Mission Project 5K Run/Walk pause for a picture. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis) NATE GRAY, of Winnsboro, took first place in the 5K while crossing the finish line with a time of 21:23.52. Approximately 80 people braved cool temperatures to give honor and remember Matt Clark, a local missionary, businessman and family man who passed away June 30.The Matt Clark Memorial World Mission Project 5K Run/Walk was held Nov. 20, starting on the campus of River Of Life Church near Winnsboro.Nate Gray, of Winnsboro, took first place in the 5K, posting a time of 21:23.52.Coming in second was Carson King with a time of 21:42.48 with third place going to Andrew Scull with a time of 22:29.21. Overall female winner was Sunny Wiggers of Winnsboro with a time of 27:18.21.David Wiggers, with a time of 27:17.82, was the male winner of nine years old and under category. Meleia Elay was the female winner of the nine years old and under category with a time of 48:29.37.Brad Borth, with a time of 34:38.82, was the winner of 70 years old and over category.Proceeds will go to the World Mission Project. 