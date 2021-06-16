Ethan Cottingham’s work ethic and commitment to better himself to become an all-around great baseball player has earned him a major award.
Cottingham was named to the LHSAA All-State Class B baseball team as an utility player.
“He has put in the work and has committed himself to get better,” said Michael Cottingham, Ethan’s father. “He has been lifting and throwing everyday.”
Cottingham is the son of Ethan and Melany Cottingham.
“He has played (baseball) since he was four,” Ethan said. “He has pitched most of the time.”
As a six-foot junior, Family Community Christian School Warrior pitcher posted a 3-1 record with a no hitter against Downesville. For his first year starting on the mound, he posted a 3.73 ERA with 55 strike outs in 39.3 innings.
The left hander’s first no hitter came against Rayville during his freshman year at FCCS.
His only loss came against Harrisonburg, this year’s Class C semi-finalist.
“He kept us in the game against Harrisonburg,” said TJ Weed, FCCS’s head coach. “We were down three runs, and he hit a home run to tie the score.”
Cottingham’s bats were hot that night because approximately 20 minutes later, Ethan’s younger brother, Eli, hit a dinger while playing a Dixie Youth contest in Winnsboro.
The lean older brother was not only deadly on the mound but had a good eye when stepping up to the plate.
Along with the Harrisonburg four-bagger, Cottingham hit lasers all season but occasionally was “snake bit,” Weed said.
“He made hard contact with the ball in the high percentiles,” Weed said. “He hit the ball hard all year, but many times he hit it right at somebody.”
Cottingham kept swinging and making contact this season even if he got “snake bit.” His consistency on the mound and plate helped him win district MVP.
“Losing (his sophomore) year to COVID-19 hurt people like Ethan,” Weed said. “He lost a year of learning, so he had to learn on the fly. As the season went on, he became more eager to take more practice swings and allowed himself to be coached. He wanted to be coached and learn more.”
This summer work and learning continues as he plays league ball, works out and pitches each day. Work ethics have to be big when you have big dreams.
“He wants to play college ball, and he has the ability and worth ethic to do so,” Weed said.
Before college though, Cottingham has his senior season as a Warrior. With preparation and practice, he and the other FCCS players will be ready.
