Success is a bi-product of hard work, sacrifice and perseverance.
Bryce Curtis knows about hard work, sacrifice and perseverance. And this year, he has found success.
Curtis topped his high school football career at Franklin Parish High School by signing a letter of intent to continue his athletic career at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville.
Curtis will bring his talents at quarterback for the Wildcats.
At a signing Feb. 17 ceremony in the Patriot gym, coaches praised Curtis for his work ethic and resiliency.
“I want him to be a poster child to show other people it doesn’t matter where you start at, no matter what other people think, no matter if people put you down at any point in your life if you come out here and work every single day and have enough faith and confidence in yourself, have enough prayer life, you can accomplish anything,” said Patriot Head Coach Adrian Burnette.
During his senior season Curtis guided the Patriots to a record of 7-3 while hosting a first round playoff game. The seven wins were more than the past three Patriot teams combined.
Curtis completed 141 of 261 passes for 2,208 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 35 times for 171 yards and five touchdowns, while catching one pass for a 54-yard touchdown during his senior season.
He ended his Patriot playing career by participating in the Gridiron Bowl All-American Game in Orange Beach, Ala., tossing a touchdown pass to Vidalia’s Sema’J Hales.
At the signing ceremony, Coach Dusty Barefield praised Curtis’ work ethic. He said Curtis attended summer workouts “every single day” and encouraged fellow teammates while stepping up to a leadership role.
Burnette seconded Barefield’s comments.
“He is overall a great kid,” Burnette said. “I’m so proud of him. The biggest thing I noticed with him was where he started out at and where he is today. That is nothing but hard work and dedication. He deserves where he is at today.”
According to Curtis, he chose LCU because of the coaches and the close proximity of the campus.
While at LCU, he is going to concentrate on bettering himself as a football player and person.
“I want to play and have a good career there, but I want to go there and come out of there a lot better person than I am,” Curtis said.
In 2022, LCU head football coach Drew Maddox guided the ‘Cats to a 7-4 record and seeks further improvement as they enter for three years as a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and Sooner Athletic Conference program.
On Feb. 16, Maddox announced the addition of David Feaster as offensive coordinator.
