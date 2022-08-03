HardHittas lived up to their name as they walked away recently with the Westside Baseball League championship.
HardHittas beat the Wisner Bulldogs, 20-10, in three innings.
The group of 9-13 year-old boys came together at the end the season to put up an impressive 8-1 record for the season, according to Coach Keontrey Anderson.
The HardHittas battled three other teams in the 9-13 year old league, and they won the regular season and league tournament.
“We started off slow in our batting, but we got better as the season progressed,” Anderson said. “This was a great group of guys. This was by far the best year. I had the most 13 years-old I’ve coach.”
The HardHittas boasted eight 13 year-olds this season, creating a team maturity which equaled good field play.
Championship game
Leading the offensive surge in the championship was Logan King. King proved to be a speedster on the base pads, collecting two inside-the-park home runs.
“In the championship game, we had our best batting by far,” Anderson said.
On the pitcher’s mound was Ladarius Tillman.
“He pitched a great game,” Anderson said.
In the first inning, HardHittas defense shut the Wisner Bulldogs down while the offense cranked the scoring up. The team put up 12 runs in the first.
The Wisner team answered with six runs and held Winnsboro with zero runs in the second.
The Bulldogs kept chipping away at the lead in the third, scoring four runs. But, it was too little, too late as HardHittas put it away by adding eight runs and 10-run ruled them.
“It was a great game,” Anderson said. “It was one of the best games all season.”
Anderson said community leaders like Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb ensured the league was a reality again this season.
“The sheriff has always been there for us,” Anderson said. “This is the best our guys have ever looked in the eight years I’ve coached thanks to the sheriff. He’s a wonderful guy. He made sure we looked good while we played good.”
