ELIJAH HENDERSON, pictured center, was all smiles as he signed a letter of intent to play for North American University. Also pictured were: (Standing left to right): Defensive Coach Frank Bailey, Defensive Coordinator Mike Collins, Head Coach Adrain Burnette, Defensive Coach Jacoby Williams.Seated:Defensive Coach Rob Perry, Henderson and his mother, Yolanda Henderson. (Submitted photo)
Elijah Henderson, linebacker for Franklin Parish High School, signed a letter of intent to play for North American University.
Henderson inked with the college Wednesday, May 3 in front of family, friends, teachers and students.
Henderson worked hard on the football field and has a “linebacker mentality” that will serve him well at the next level.
When asked what he is looking forward to the most at college he said, “I want to knock some people’s helmets off.”
Thinking back over his Patriot career, Henderson said he will miss friends and family the most.
Head Football Coach Adrian Burnette called Henderson a superior athlete and person.
“I expect him to continue to be who he is,” said Burnette. “He is a great athlete, great kid. All he really knows is work whether it is in the weight room, in the field, classroom or wherever. I expect a lot of him. He is going to represent us and the people well in Franklin Parish.”
Henderson was one of four Patriots that showed off their talents this season at the Gridiron All American Bowl in Gulf Shores, Ala. in December.
The NAU Stallions posted a 2022 record of 3-8, winning all the games at home.
For the 2023 season, NAU will host AU Atlantis University to start the season. Half way through the season NAU travels to Pineville to take on Louisiana Christian University where Henderson will face fellow FP Patriot alumnus Bryce Curtis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.