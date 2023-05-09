Henderson

ELIJAH HENDERSON, pictured center, was all smiles as he signed a letter of intent to play for North American University. Also pictured were: (Standing left to right): Defensive Coach Frank Bailey, Defensive Coordinator Mike Collins, Head Coach Adrain Burnette, Defensive Coach Jacoby Williams. Seated:Defensive Coach Rob Perry, Henderson and his mother, Yolanda Henderson. (Submitted photo)

Elijah Henderson, linebacker for Franklin Parish High School, signed a letter of intent to play for North American University.

