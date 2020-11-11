Franklin Parish's football team had to cancel it's final two football games because a player tested positive for Covid-19.
Franklin Parish Athletic Director Barry Sebren said they calculated that about 65 players are affected through contact tracing.
Franklin Parish had scheduled a game with Cedar Creek after Sterlington head coach Lee Doty asked to play their scheduled game against Franklin Parish on Saturday or Monday.
Franklin Parish head coach Sonny Nason said he was unable to play those days, so he was connected by Cedar Creek to play Friday in Ruston.
"They invited us for Homecoming," Nason said.
But that Homecoming will not happen because of the quarantine.
The Patriots are 1-4 and ranked No. 35 in Class 4A power rankings. The top 32 make the playoffs.
"If we could have played and beaten Cedar Creek it probably would have put us on the bubble," Sebren said. "I'm just real sad for the football team, especially the seniors. It's been a crazy year from the beginning. We brought in a new head coach and he wasn't able to meet with them for four months. It's a tough way to end a season."
