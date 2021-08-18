Franklin Parish will scrimmage Rayville High Friday at Rayville.
Tentative starting time is 6 p.m.
“We’ll be looking at the usual stuff such as are we lining up right, getting in our stance properly and carrying out our assignments,” said Franklin Parish head coach Sonny Nason. “We want to see if we can play off our base offense and base defense.”
Nason said the scrimmage will give the coaches a good look at how well the summer conditioning program has helped the players.
“We’ve got three weeks of practice in, but the adrenaline will be flowing Friday,” Nason said.
Rayville is coached by former Franklin Parish assistant coach Joseph Purvis.
The Hornets were the No. 21 seed in Class 2A last year, falling to General Trass 42-8 in the first round of the playoffs.
Mangham to host North Webster
Mangham High will be hosting North Webster Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“We’re anxious to see how well we execute” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher. “We’re going to play a lot of people. We’re definitely looking for more depth.”
North Webster was the No. 31 seed in Class 3A last year, falling to Union 47-16 in the first round of the playoffs.
Franklin Parish and Mangham will meet in the Bayou Jamboree August 28 at 3 p.m. at Malone Stadium in Monroe.
