Franklin Parish disposed of Bastrop twice in a doubleheader March 15 in Winnsboro.

Garrett Hunt tossed a no-hitter in the first game, a 17-0 win for the Patriots.

Hunt struck out eight and allowed one walk. The Patriots did not have an error.

“Garrett did a great job, and we certainly need his arm down the road,” said Franklin Parish head coach Christian Kidd.

Drew Cooper doubled twice and drove in three runs.

Josh Kemp doubled and singled.

Tucker Chapman singled twice.

Cason Cloessner had a bases-clearing double.

Eli Foster, Dylan Hackney, Bryce Curtis and Hunter Linder each singled.

Franklin Parish won the second game 21-4 as Curtis held the Rams to one hit, striking out nine of three innings, while walking three.

Kemp tripled and doubled.

Cooper again collected two doubles.

Ab Tarver singled twice.

Cason Cloessner tripled, while Hunt, Javion White, Caden Gallagher, Connor Perritt and Curtis singled.

“We had some good momentum coming off the win over Ouachita,” Kidd said. “This is definitely a confidence booster.”

The Patriots did not play over the weekend.

“This gave us time to go over some things you are not able to do during a game,” Kidd said.

Franklin Parish hosts Neville Thursday and Saturday in their district openers.

