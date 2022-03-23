Hunt pitches no-hitter for Patriots By Joey Martin / Sun Sports Mar 23, 2022 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Franklin Parish disposed of Bastrop twice in a doubleheader March 15 in Winnsboro.Garrett Hunt tossed a no-hitter in the first game, a 17-0 win for the Patriots.Hunt struck out eight and allowed one walk. The Patriots did not have an error. “Garrett did a great job, and we certainly need his arm down the road,” said Franklin Parish head coach Christian Kidd.Drew Cooper doubled twice and drove in three runs.Josh Kemp doubled and singled.Tucker Chapman singled twice.Cason Cloessner had a bases-clearing double.Eli Foster, Dylan Hackney, Bryce Curtis and Hunter Linder each singled. Franklin Parish won the second game 21-4 as Curtis held the Rams to one hit, striking out nine of three innings, while walking three.Kemp tripled and doubled.Cooper again collected two doubles.Ab Tarver singled twice.Cason Cloessner tripled, while Hunt, Javion White, Caden Gallagher, Connor Perritt and Curtis singled.“We had some good momentum coming off the win over Ouachita,” Kidd said. “This is definitely a confidence booster.”The Patriots did not play over the weekend.“This gave us time to go over some things you are not able to do during a game,” Kidd said.Franklin Parish hosts Neville Thursday and Saturday in their district openers. Tags Garrett Hunt Franklin Parish Baseball Bryce Curtis Christian Kidd Cason Cloessner Josh Kemp Drew Cooper Sport 