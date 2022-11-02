The inaugural Winnsboro Rotary Turkey Toss will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Lowentritt Pavilion at Davis Park.
The event will feature local corn hole teams, food trucks and sponsor booths. The festivities and tournament will begin at 11 a.m. and finish when the last game is played and the “grand turkey” is crowned.
Corn hole or corn toss is similar to horseshoes except you use wooden boxes called corn hole platforms and corn bags instead of horseshoes and metal stakes. Contestants take turns pitching their corn bags at the corn hole platform until a contestant reaches the score of 21 points. A corn bag in the hole scores three points, while one on the platform scores one point.
Scoring can be swift and the lead may change hands several times in a match before the winner is decided.
The game is generally played tournament style with an individual or team being named the champion at the end of the tournament.
Proceeds raised at this event will go towards the refurbishment of the gazebo. Recently, the gazebo was sandblasted, painted and a new roof installed to “spruce up” the site, according to Joe Curtis, event organizer.
At press time, sponsors for the Turkey Toss were Franklin State Bank, Citizen’s Progressive Bank, TPS Payroll, Caldwell Bank, Geaux Fit, Franklin Medical Center, Edward Jones, Farm Bureau, Winnsboro Sports, WSB, Progressive Bank, KMAR, The Franklin Sun, White Ford, Dr. Robert Brooks D.D.S. and Stephanie’s On Main.
