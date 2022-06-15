The Franklin Parish High School Lady Patriots softball team capped off an amazing season by having their skipper named top coach.

Kayla Shirley Johnson, FP head coach, was named Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s (LSWA) Class 4A Coach of the Year.

Shirley guided the Lady Patriots to a 20-11 record. The squad also cruised deep in the state playoffs, eventually falling to North DeSoto, 11-1, in the state finals. FP was a No. 10 seed.

Mia Norwood, of North DeSoto, was named LSWA Outstanding Player for Class 4A.

