The Franklin Academy JV Boys basketball team are district champions for the second year in a row.
The Cougars earned the back-to-back title defeating Riverdale Academy 42-39 in the district tournament championship game.
The Cougars got off to a strong start, leading Riverdale at the end of the first, and never lost the lead. Things got interesting when Riverdale pulled within one with less than one minute left to play, but Kyler Roberts made two free throws with less than 10 seconds on the clock to seal the deal.
“We’ve worked hard all season for this game,” said coach Robby Spradling. “We knew this was going to be our toughest opponent, and we used every single game in the regular season to prepare for this moment. “All of the boys stepped up and did what we prepared them to do. So proud of every one of them.”
Leading scorers for the district tournament was Addison Spradling averaging 18 points per game and Kyler Roberts with 9.5 points per game.
The Cougars had a strong season this year, going undefeated in district play, and outscoring their opponents by an average of 17.1 points per contest.
“We had one goal in mind this year, to win the district tournament,” Spradling said. “We started the season off slow, but improved every game. These are some hard working boys, and it paid off in the end. Back-to-back district champs is something to be proud of.”
