Winnsboro, LA (71295)

Today

Icy conditions with periods of freezing rain. Significant icing possible. High 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with freezing rain expected...becoming light. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.